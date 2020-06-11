profile
Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales
name : Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action-aventure
Exserv: Video Test de Spiderman PS5


    posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:37 PM by guiguif
    comments (21)
    kinectical posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:38 PM
    Quelqu’un peut me dire si il y’a une option pour afficher les vidéo sur iPhone depuis 2 semaine j’arrive plus à les voir je voit simplement les liens et impossible de copier même
    fan2jeux posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:41 PM
    Ils sont tous en train de me hyper pour ce jeu et astro bot surtout.
    Déjà que j'ai adoré astro bot VR, j'ai trop envie de faire cette version ps5. L'attente va être longue
    ravyxxs posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:42 PM
    Qu'importe le prix,le jeu va se vendre,carton en vue...pour un stand alone.

    J'en connais un qui va pleurer
    neptonic posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:43 PM
    Putain vivement
    serve posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:44 PM
    ravyxxs

    Je crois qu'il est premier sur Amazon.
    guiguif posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:53 PM
    madd c'est quoi la balise ? car avec [video] ça ne fonctionne pas avec le s
    guiguif posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:57 PM
    madd quand je met
    [pos=centre][video]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zocYXsgy-G8[/video][/pos] ça ne fonctionne pas
    gat posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:58 PM
    madd Sur la vidéo de mon article, j'ai dû laisser le "s".
    guiguif posted the 11/06/2020 at 05:59 PM
    madd mec.... je l'ai fait, ça ne marche pas, ça laisse le lien texte, tu vois bien
    gat posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:00 PM
    madd Nan mais avec le "s", ça ne marche pas je voulais dire.
    arquion posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:01 PM
    guiguif essai avec ça https://youtu.be/zocYXsgy-G8
    guiguif posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:04 PM
    arquion nice

    madd bon bah voila grace a Arquion
    madd posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:04 PM
    guiguif Cool ça marche j'efface.
    arquion posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:06 PM
    guiguif faut maintenant penser à prendre le lien dans "partager" au lieu du lien du navigateur.
    foxstep posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:06 PM
    Je viens de voir 3 testes et tlm à l'air de surkiffer, et en voilà 4 éme!!
    jeanouillz posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:07 PM
    serve y a tant de gens qui ont réussi à preco une ps5 ? :O
    guiguif posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:08 PM
    arquion j'y penserais jamais, tellement habitué a faire de l'ancienne façon
    leviamor posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:13 PM
    Sony on vraiment chier sur le prix mais bon je m'inquiète pas il y en as qui vont le prendre plein pot .
    serve posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:15 PM
    jeanouillz

    Je sais pas perso hier j'ai pu la préco.
    leviamor posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:20 PM
    jeanouillz preco n'est pas le problème , c'est l'avoir qui l'ai moi preco day one et je sais toujours pas quand je l'aurais , ça c'est du lancement organiser
    madd posted the 11/06/2020 at 06:23 PM
    La boucherie que ça va être quand le test de Demon's Souls va sortir.
    jeanouillz Jeune innocent .
