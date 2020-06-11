accueil
kinectical
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 05:38 PM
Quelqu’un peut me dire si il y’a une option pour afficher les vidéo sur iPhone depuis 2 semaine j’arrive plus à les voir je voit simplement les liens et impossible de copier même
fan2jeux
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 05:41 PM
Ils sont tous en train de me hyper pour ce jeu et astro bot surtout.
Déjà que j'ai adoré astro bot VR, j'ai trop envie de faire cette version ps5. L'attente va être longue
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 05:42 PM
Qu'importe le prix,le jeu va se vendre,carton en vue...pour un stand alone.
J'en connais un qui va pleurer
neptonic
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 05:43 PM
Putain vivement
serve
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 05:44 PM
ravyxxs
Je crois qu'il est premier sur Amazon.
guiguif
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 05:53 PM
madd
c'est quoi la balise ? car avec [video] ça ne fonctionne pas avec le s
guiguif
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 05:57 PM
madd
quand je met
[pos=centre][video]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zocYXsgy-G8[/video][/pos] ça ne fonctionne pas
gat
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 05:58 PM
madd
Sur la vidéo de mon article, j'ai dû laisser le "s".
guiguif
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 05:59 PM
madd
mec.... je l'ai fait, ça ne marche pas, ça laisse le lien texte, tu vois bien
gat
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:00 PM
madd
Nan mais avec le "s", ça ne marche pas je voulais dire.
arquion
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:01 PM
guiguif
essai avec ça
https://youtu.be/zocYXsgy-G8
guiguif
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:04 PM
arquion
nice
madd
bon bah voila grace a Arquion
madd
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:04 PM
guiguif
Cool ça marche j'efface.
arquion
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:06 PM
guiguif
faut maintenant penser à prendre le lien dans "partager" au lieu du lien du navigateur.
foxstep
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:06 PM
Je viens de voir 3 testes et tlm à l'air de surkiffer, et en voilà 4 éme!!
jeanouillz
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:07 PM
serve
y a tant de gens qui ont réussi à preco une ps5 ? :O
guiguif
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:08 PM
arquion
j'y penserais jamais, tellement habitué a faire de l'ancienne façon
leviamor
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:13 PM
Sony on vraiment chier sur le prix mais bon je m'inquiète pas il y en as qui vont le prendre plein pot .
serve
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:15 PM
jeanouillz
Je sais pas perso hier j'ai pu la préco.
leviamor
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:20 PM
jeanouillz
preco n'est pas le problème , c'est l'avoir qui l'ai
moi preco day one et je sais toujours pas quand je l'aurais , ça c'est du lancement organiser
madd
posted
the 11/06/2020 at 06:23 PM
La boucherie que ça va être quand le test de Demon's Souls va sortir.
jeanouillz
Jeune innocent .
