Monster Hunter Rise
name : Monster Hunter Rise
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Monster Hunter Rise / Trailer "Great Sword"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJN9_37rmUw&feature=emb_logo
    birmou posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:13 PM
    Ce jeu
    Comment j'ai déjà préco la collector
    kuroni posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:18 PM
    La Meilleure arme.
    Par contre... ça rame. La Switch montre ses limites ces derniers temps...
    zanpa posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:54 PM
    sur switch pro ou rien, ça va ramer du cul ou ça va être tout moche sur la switch 100%

    sinon
    malroth posted the 10/30/2020 at 07:32 PM
    Magnifique

    J'espere vraiment une switch pro juste avant le lancement du jeu. Direct je vends ma switch ^^

    Jeu Day one
    tipik posted the 10/30/2020 at 08:21 PM
    Ça permettra de patienter avant le gros opus sur play 5
