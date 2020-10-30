accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
5
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
sonilka
,
roivas
,
roxloud
,
rkm18
,
tynokarts
profile
[Switch] Monster Hunter Rise / Trailer "Great Sword"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJN9_37rmUw&feature=emb_logo
posted the 10/30/2020 at 06:05 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
birmou
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 06:13 PM
Ce jeu
Comment j'ai déjà préco la collector
kuroni
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 06:18 PM
La Meilleure arme.
Par contre... ça rame. La Switch montre ses limites ces derniers temps...
zanpa
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 06:54 PM
sur switch pro ou rien, ça va ramer du cul ou ça va être tout moche sur la switch 100%
sinon
malroth
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 07:32 PM
Magnifique
J'espere vraiment une switch pro juste avant le lancement du jeu. Direct je vends ma switch ^^
Jeu Day one
tipik
posted
the 10/30/2020 at 08:21 PM
Ça permettra de patienter avant le gros opus sur play 5
