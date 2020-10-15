« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
nicolasgourry
123
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3365
visites since opening : 4530454
nicolasgourry > blog
[Film] Freaky / Par le réalisateur et scénariste de Happy Birthdead (1 et 2)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IE0GZdt5tss
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yogfei, mwaka971
    posted the 10/15/2020 at 08:17 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    akinen posted the 10/15/2020 at 08:30 AM
    On reprend le concept de freaky Friday effectivement.

    J'aime bien cette idée de prendre des postulats dit magique/féerique utilisés normalement dans des films familiaux et Disney, pour en faire des thriller à portée comique
    mwaka971 posted the 10/15/2020 at 10:27 AM
    Le premier happybirthdead etait sympa le 2eme un peu moins, à voir pour celui la même si j ai l impression qu'on a vu tout le film dans la bande annonce
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre