profile
Guilty Gear Xrd : Revelator
11
Likers
name : Guilty Gear Xrd : Revelator
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Aksys Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
multiplayer : 1 à 2
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
suzukube
104
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1618
visites since opening : 2018709
suzukube > blog
all
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- annoncé sur PS5 + 2 persos révélés !


- Leo Whitefang
- Nagoriyuki

Sortie maintenue en 2021 sur PS4 et PS5 !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/guilty-gear-strive-confirme-sur-ps5-2-nouveaux-persos/
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kurosama
    posted the 08/01/2020 at 02:36 AM by suzukube
    comments (2)
    kurosama posted the 08/01/2020 at 02:38 AM
    Moi j'attends qu'Snk nous ponde un King of Fighters avec cette qualité technique....je suis nul a Guilty mais putain ça claque.
    chiotgamer posted the 08/01/2020 at 02:46 AM
    Lol le "next character trailer coming in 9 seconds"
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre