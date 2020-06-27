profile
shanks
PTDR ceux qui parlent de TLOU2 comme du GOTY
Jeux Video


Un spin-off de Picross en collaboration avec SEGA.
Tout juste annoncé.
Sur Switch.

Le jeu de l'année est là.
Dans votre cul les Dogs, et no rage.
    posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:17 PM by shanks
    comments (12)
    grievous32 posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:18 PM
    Ce titre putaclic. Je demande le ban
    minbox posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:19 PM
    jenicris posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:22 PM
    Faut mettre 11/10 à Picross alors.
    ioop posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:24 PM
    ça doit l'être mais ça ne sera pas le cas

    comme une année ou c'était overwatch ... la blague ....
    wickette posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:32 PM
    Nous sur Switch on a que des annonces de tarés cette été (sarcasme)
    balf posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:36 PM
    T’as toujours pas digéré le 10 que t’as mis a The last of us Monsieur Shanks
    foxstep posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:39 PM
    Le GOTY c'est FF7
    guiguif posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:41 PM
    tu parles il va encore avoir 7 sur Gamekyo
    barberousse posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:43 PM
    foxstep Oui.
    gunstarred posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:49 PM
    grievous32 posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:51 PM
    Ioop et pourquoi ce serait une blague ? Parce qu'il méritait pas ou parce que c'est du full multi ?
    altendorf posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:52 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BW1aX0IbZOE
