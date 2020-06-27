accueil
shanks
PTDR ceux qui parlent de TLOU2 comme du GOTY
Jeux Video
Un spin-off de Picross en collaboration avec SEGA.
Tout juste annoncé.
Sur Switch.
Le jeu de l'année est là.
Dans votre cul les Dogs, et no rage.
posted the 06/27/2020 at 02:17 PM by
shanks
comments (
12
)
grievous32
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:18 PM
Ce titre putaclic. Je demande le ban
minbox
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:19 PM
jenicris
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:22 PM
Faut mettre 11/10 à Picross alors.
ioop
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:24 PM
ça doit l'être mais ça ne sera pas le cas
comme une année ou c'était overwatch ... la blague ....
wickette
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:32 PM
Nous sur Switch on a que des annonces de tarés cette été (sarcasme)
balf
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:36 PM
T’as toujours pas digéré le 10 que t’as mis a The last of us Monsieur Shanks
foxstep
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:39 PM
Le GOTY c'est FF7
guiguif
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:41 PM
tu parles il va encore avoir 7 sur Gamekyo
barberousse
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:43 PM
foxstep
Oui.
gunstarred
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:49 PM
grievous32
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:51 PM
Ioop
et pourquoi ce serait une blague ? Parce qu'il méritait pas ou parce que c'est du full multi ?
altendorf
posted
the 06/27/2020 at 02:52 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BW1aX0IbZOE
comme une année ou c'était overwatch ... la blague ....