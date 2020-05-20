« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Mortal Kombat 11
6
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
multiplayer : 2 en versus (local & online)
european release date : 04/23/2019
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
116
nicolasgourry
articles : 3127
visites since opening : 4083913
nicolasgourry > blog
[MK11] Une confrontation culte : Robocop VS Terminator


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvEfcUrHR40
    posted the 05/20/2020 at 07:46 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    idd posted the 05/20/2020 at 07:53 PM
    c'est vraiment chouette sauf le finish à la fin de la vidéo quand le t800 éclate en morceau on voit pas le squelette
    midomashakil posted the 05/20/2020 at 08:03 PM
    idd bravo même remarque
    ostream posted the 05/20/2020 at 08:14 PM
    Ce jeu est quand même ultra beau c'est ouf.
    crys posted the 05/20/2020 at 08:21 PM
    Mortel Swharzy !! On dirait Negan^^
    crys posted the 05/20/2020 at 08:23 PM
    Benalla dans MK11 = Rebeucop!

    Ok je sors
    nobleswan posted the 05/20/2020 at 08:25 PM
    N'empéche la Fatality de Robocop quand il tire sous les jambe. Un gros clin d'oeil à la scéne du premier film quant il tire sous la jupe de la meuf pour viser les couilles du mec derrière.
    mithrandir posted the 05/20/2020 at 08:35 PM
    Robocop claque vraiment !
