SRAS WARS : Les chinois dans l'espace


J'en peux plus j'ai mal au ventre devant tant de conneries !

PS : me faut vraiment une peluche Baby Yoda, quelqu'un en connait une bien ?
    tags : coronavirus
    posted the 04/02/2020 at 02:24 AM by suzukube
    comments (1)
    altendorf posted the 04/02/2020 at 02:43 AM
    Cadeau : https://www.shopdisney.fr/disney-store-petite-peluche-the-child-star-wars-the-mandalorian-412311113261.html
