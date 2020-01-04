accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
133
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
darkparadize
,
wanda
,
fullbuster
,
soulshunt
,
trungz
,
dx93
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
traveller
,
neokiller
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
opthomas
,
drakeramore
,
eldren
,
e3payne
,
lordkupo
,
cyberwolf22
,
lz
,
naughtydog
,
hyoga57
,
strez
,
furtifdor
,
asus
,
bluelight
,
friteforever
,
anonymous340
,
oxy
,
kurosama
,
spawnjuno
,
noctisenix
,
cuthbert
,
monkeydluffy
,
jf17
,
squall04
,
badaboumisback
,
kyogamer
,
giusnake
,
lipdeutsch
,
kira93
,
killerdu34
,
nayth57
,
jojoplay4
,
aros
,
binou87
,
ninja17
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
rebellion
,
station4play
,
wario
,
asmita
,
oloman334
,
odv78
,
lightning
,
yosp
,
chester
,
milo42
,
t800
,
jeanouillz
,
cortes
,
narukamisan
,
heracles
,
hado78
,
gizmo2142
,
sakonoko
,
nduvel
,
jorostar
,
galneryus
,
davidhm
,
ravyxxs
,
kisukesan
,
linuxclan
,
gamergunz
,
nekonoctis
,
kazuu
,
facecloaker
,
jeuxvideo1
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kanda
,
birmou
,
leonr4
,
23h59
,
jeuxvideo2
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
shiroyashagin
,
spilner
,
parisesports
,
ayao
,
strifedcloud
,
byblis
,
mattewlogan
,
serialgamer7
,
kenpokan
,
hoverboard
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
rio33
,
shambala93
,
jerome2000
,
imprim
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
roxloud
,
inmyphone
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
jasonm
,
rayzorx09
,
raph64
,
dedad
,
rachidd
,
tolgafury
,
burningcrimson
,
duraty
,
davonizuka
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
sniper3d
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
joueurn1
,
jeuxmobile
,
emmanue
,
mortcocasse
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
profile
101
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
shincloud
,
shanks
,
monkeydluffy
,
roby
,
milo42
,
grimmroy
,
momotaros
,
chdav
,
sephiroth07
,
zelda59279
,
lt93
,
voxen
,
strifedcloud
,
krjc
,
jf17
,
greil93
,
shinz0
,
drakeramore
,
lastboss
,
tvirus
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
grayfoxx
,
amassous
,
majorevo
,
kuramayohko
,
thib50
,
linkudo
,
ootaniisensei
,
xxxxxx12
,
shigeryu
,
x1x2
,
musicforlife
,
fullbuster
,
chipsobeurre
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
gantzeur
,
soulshunt
,
spawnjuno
,
binou87
,
myers
,
kikibearentongues
,
evilboss
,
maldara69600
,
escobar
,
supatony
,
tripy73
,
knity
,
sakonoko
,
snakeorliquid
,
fleauriant
,
heracles
,
traveller
,
sauronsg
,
leykel
,
jeanouillz
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jojoplay4
,
plistter
,
link80
,
hibito
,
fortep
,
jwolf
,
damrode
,
kenpokan
,
chester
,
gat
,
protozoa
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
,
shiroyashagin
,
wesker4608
,
marchand2sable
,
sonilka
,
angelcloud
,
yamy
,
leblogdeshacka
,
whookid
,
furtifdor
,
rayzorx09
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kali
,
aiolia081
,
biboys
,
negan
,
sujetdelta
,
killia
,
awamy02
,
kamina
,
giusnake
,
altendorf
,
jamrock
,
dokou
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
910
visites since opening :
1389374
goldmen33
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
PS5 leak de la console??
L'APU va être tout confort!
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:29 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
17
)
yurienu
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:31 PM
Un leak de console un 1er Avril
maxleresistant
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:31 PM
Ça ressemble a une Xbox One.
liquidus
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:31 PM
Devons nous rappeler quel jour nous sommes aujourd'hui ?
minbox
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:32 PM
octobar
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:32 PM
la nouvelle freebox
spawnjuno
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:34 PM
goldmen33
La nouvelle One X
.....ah non
giusnake
gantzeur
jenicris
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:34 PM
1er avril.
shinz0
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:36 PM
churos45
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:38 PM
maxleresistant
c'est ce que j'allais dire. Ça va donner des cauchemars aux pro-S
yukilin
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:39 PM
Encore un poisson
Mais personnellemet, je me préoccupe très peu du design d'une console du moment que c'est pensé pour être fonctionnel, surtout en terme de refroidissement.
altendorf
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:41 PM
https://images.app.goo.gl/hBYGgZsrBDYiGhc9A
playstation2008
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:41 PM
Serait-ce une enveloppe ?
ryosenpai
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:43 PM
C’est jim Le Roux sur la droite?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Pgfv-4PotDE
modsoul
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:44 PM
Ce gif de l’enfer tu aurais du le poster demain
cyr
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:44 PM
On est pas le 1er avril?
Quoique vu le confinement, il peuve faire le live a 3h du mat, je viellerai promis
goldmen33
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:45 PM
ryosenpai
l'alcoolique il comprend rien de ce qu'il passe à l'écran.
gantzeur
posted
the 04/01/2020 at 06:48 PM
goldmen33
ryosenpai
il voit double
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Mais personnellemet, je me préoccupe très peu du design d'une console du moment que c'est pensé pour être fonctionnel, surtout en terme de refroidissement.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Pgfv-4PotDE
Quoique vu le confinement, il peuve faire le live a 3h du mat, je viellerai promis