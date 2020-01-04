profile
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
PS5 leak de la console??


L'APU va être tout confort!
    posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:29 PM by goldmen33
    yurienu posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:31 PM
    Un leak de console un 1er Avril
    maxleresistant posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:31 PM
    Ça ressemble a une Xbox One.
    liquidus posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:31 PM
    Devons nous rappeler quel jour nous sommes aujourd'hui ?
    minbox posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:32 PM
    octobar posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:32 PM
    la nouvelle freebox
    spawnjuno posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:34 PM
    goldmen33 La nouvelle One X .....ah non giusnake gantzeur
    jenicris posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:34 PM
    1er avril.
    shinz0 posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:36 PM
    churos45 posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:38 PM
    maxleresistant c'est ce que j'allais dire. Ça va donner des cauchemars aux pro-S
    yukilin posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:39 PM
    Encore un poisson
    Mais personnellemet, je me préoccupe très peu du design d'une console du moment que c'est pensé pour être fonctionnel, surtout en terme de refroidissement.
    altendorf posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:41 PM
    https://images.app.goo.gl/hBYGgZsrBDYiGhc9A
    playstation2008 posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:41 PM
    Serait-ce une enveloppe ?
    ryosenpai posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:43 PM
    C’est jim Le Roux sur la droite?

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Pgfv-4PotDE
    modsoul posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:44 PM
    Ce gif de l’enfer tu aurais du le poster demain
    cyr posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:44 PM
    On est pas le 1er avril?

    Quoique vu le confinement, il peuve faire le live a 3h du mat, je viellerai promis
    goldmen33 posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:45 PM
    ryosenpai l'alcoolique il comprend rien de ce qu'il passe à l'écran.
    gantzeur posted the 04/01/2020 at 06:48 PM
    goldmen33 ryosenpai il voit double
