« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Xenoblade Chronicles : Definitive Edition
10
name : Xenoblade Chronicles : Definitive Edition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Xenoblade Chronicles : D.E. / 5 minutes de plaisir "Spoil"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=85NyUXPjl5A&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 03/26/2020 at 05:33 PM by nicolasgourry
    rbz posted the 03/26/2020 at 05:36 PM
    ça spoil hein surtout la fin
    ducknsexe posted the 03/26/2020 at 05:39 PM
    Putain c'est propre et la modélisation des nouveau personnage
    bliss02 posted the 03/26/2020 at 06:00 PM
    C’est plus propre que le 2 je trouve
