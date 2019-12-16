« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
ça me rappel quelque chose ?




SilverStone
    posted the 12/16/2019 at 10:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    suzukube posted the 12/16/2019 at 10:57 PM
    C'est une glacière le premier truc ?
    nady posted the 12/16/2019 at 10:59 PM
    Toi tu regardes le comptoir du hardware.
    ravyxxs posted the 12/16/2019 at 11:04 PM
    Sony copie tout on m'a dit,Microsoft copie pas et s'inspire pas.
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/16/2019 at 11:10 PM
    N'importe quoi. C'est comme si je disais que la switch a copié le concept de manette qu'on branche sur les mobiles...
    gantzeur posted the 12/16/2019 at 11:12 PM
    suzukube c'est une banque de sperm
    ravyxxs posted the 12/16/2019 at 11:17 PM
    suzukube gantzeur
    chiotgamer posted the 12/16/2019 at 11:25 PM
    Gantzeur Suzukube Ravyxxs Ah d'un coup j'ai envie d'acheter une Xbox maintenant...
