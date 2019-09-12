Watch #TheGameAwards

Thursday night for the reveal of a new game we’re working on!

Regardez #TheGameAwards

Jeudi soir pour la révélation d'un nouveau jeu sur lequel nous travaillons!

https://twitter.com/devolverdigital/status/1204152845488082944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Éditeur de : Hotline Miami / The Talos Principle / Broforce / Enter the Gungeon / Gris / Katana Zero / My Friend Pedro...