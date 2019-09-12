« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Devolver Digital
name : Devolver Digital
official website : http://www.devolverdigital.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 2904
visites since opening : 3678200
nicolasgourry > blog
Une annonce aux GameAwards de la part de Devolver Digital

Éditeur de : Hotline Miami / The Talos Principle / Broforce / Enter the Gungeon / Gris / Katana Zero / My Friend Pedro...

Watch #TheGameAwards
Thursday night for the reveal of a new game we’re working on!
Regardez #TheGameAwards
Jeudi soir pour la révélation d'un nouveau jeu sur lequel nous travaillons!
https://twitter.com/devolverdigital/status/1204152845488082944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
    posted the 12/09/2019 at 10:24 PM by nicolasgourry
