« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
PQube
3
Likes
Likers
name : PQube
official website : http://www.pqube.co.uk/
profile
nicolasgourry
111
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2895
visites since opening : 3665587
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] / Date Europe





Éditeur : PQube
Développeur : Arc System Works
Genre : Combat
Date de sortie : 21 Février 2020 (Europe)
20 Février (JAP/USA)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ldy9ahVtrHY&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/03/2019 at 02:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    barberousse posted the 12/03/2019 at 02:55 PM
    Ce titre de jeu complément foireux...
    testament posted the 12/03/2019 at 03:07 PM
    Cool, Under Night a son Jin Kisaragi.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre