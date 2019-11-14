« Nioh 2 is the Sekiro killer »



« How Team Ninja has its sights set on the FromSoftware crown »



« Not many games can break FromSoftware’s soulsborne monopoly, but the original Nioh, which released between Bloodborne and Sekiro, did just that. It’s the only non-FromSoftware genre game to hold its bloodied head high alongside that dev’s hits. With PS4 exclusive Nioh 2, Team Ninja is hoping to take the concept even further. »



« Influenced by Onimusha and Diablo as much as Dark Souls and Team Ninja’s own Ninja Gaiden, the original Nioh was an alt-history slasher with a unique 17th-century Japanese setting filled with demonic samurai and a lot of dying. »



« Like the original game, Nioh 2 is a little more complicated than your average soulsborne. The basic fight-by-fight tussle comes from dodging and blocking attacks and using the Stance system to return the favour. »

Avec la beta publique, désormais fermée, de Nioh 2, plusieurs previews ont apparues sur le net.Dont celle de "Official Playstation Magazine".Ca reste amusant de voir que c'est presque devenu une mode de rabaisser le studio en question, sans forcément ne parler que de cet article. Bien qu'il aurait surement été jugé différemment si Sekiro était lui aussi une exclu PS4.Avec Star Wars qui approche également, quel est le Souls-like qui va détrôner FromSoftPour rappel, le jeu est prévu pour le 13 mars 2020 sur PS4.