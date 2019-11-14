profile
NiOh 2
name : NiOh 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : PC
FromSoftware, c'est terminé


Avec la beta publique, désormais fermée, de Nioh 2, plusieurs previews ont apparues sur le net.
Dont celle de "Official Playstation Magazine".

Pour résumer :

« Nioh 2 is the Sekiro killer »

« How Team Ninja has its sights set on the FromSoftware crown »

« Not many games can break FromSoftware’s soulsborne monopoly, but the original Nioh, which released between Bloodborne and Sekiro, did just that. It’s the only non-FromSoftware genre game to hold its bloodied head high alongside that dev’s hits. With PS4 exclusive Nioh 2, Team Ninja is hoping to take the concept even further. »

« Influenced by Onimusha and Diablo as much as Dark Souls and Team Ninja’s own Ninja Gaiden, the original Nioh was an alt-history slasher with a unique 17th-century Japanese setting filled with demonic samurai and a lot of dying. »

« Like the original game, Nioh 2 is a little more complicated than your average soulsborne. The basic fight-by-fight tussle comes from dodging and blocking attacks and using the Stance system to return the favour. »


Ca reste amusant de voir que c'est presque devenu une mode de rabaisser le studio en question, sans forcément ne parler que de cet article. Bien qu'il aurait surement été jugé différemment si Sekiro était lui aussi une exclu PS4.

Avec Star Wars qui approche également, quel est le Souls-like qui va détrôner FromSoft

Si vous voulez lire l'article (on sait jamais) : https://www.gamesradar.com/nioh-2-preview-opm/
J'ai également donné mon avis : group_article50957.html

Pour rappel, le jeu est prévu pour le 13 mars 2020 sur PS4.

(c'est juste un petit article, je reviendrais probablement la semaine prochaine pour reprendre les news.
trop de jeux en ce moment.)
    burningcrimson posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:09 AM
    Nioh premier du nom est très bon mais quand tu as le bon stuff et le bon set (pour ma part Magie Onmyo ) tu roules sur presque tous les boss... Par contre Niveau ambiance et plaisir de jeu je préfère largement les Nioh
    spawnini posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:14 AM
    Mais y-a-t-il un mode facile sur les Nioh?
    jamrock posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:15 AM
    "Official Playstation Magazine" tout est dit je pense sur l'objectivité de cette review
    arquion posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:20 AM
    Les deux jeux sont différents (je parle des Souls et de Nioh), et les deux sont plutôt très bon, après le gameplay sera différent, l'univers aussi, etc etc.

    On peut très bien adorer les deux, en aimer qu'un, ou les détester tous les deux.

    Mais oui, Nioh peut être considéré comme un véritable "concurrent" aux Souls.
    ellie posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:27 AM
    arquion Nioh n’est pas un concurrent aux Souls. Il faut prendre le jeu pour ce qu’il est, et l’apprécier à sa juste valeur. Ils n’ont pas la même approche, ça fait toute la différence. Suffit de voir que l’un propose un « open world » tandis que l’autre a des missions sur différentes zones. Ca n’a rien avoir, toute la structure est différente. Mais bon, le problème réside tout simplement sur le fait que, pour la plupart, un Souls est juste censé être difficile

    C’est pourquoi je trouve ça dommage de comparer les deux « jeux ». L’un y perd beaucoup à l’échange. Après, parler de Sekiro, c’est encore pire
    arquion posted the 11/14/2019 at 01:41 AM
    ellie c'est ce que je dis qu'ils sont différents, et c'est aussi pour cela que je mets le mot concurrent entre parenthèses.
    Et vu que je n'aime pas The Surge, Nioh reste une vraie alternative agréable (ou pas ^^) aux Souls.
