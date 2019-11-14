Avec la beta publique, désormais fermée, de Nioh 2, plusieurs previews ont apparues sur le net.
Dont celle de "Official Playstation Magazine".
Pour résumer :
« Nioh 2 is the Sekiro killer »
« How Team Ninja has its sights set on the FromSoftware crown »
« Not many games can break FromSoftware’s soulsborne monopoly, but the original Nioh, which released between Bloodborne and Sekiro, did just that. It’s the only non-FromSoftware genre game to hold its bloodied head high alongside that dev’s hits. With PS4 exclusive Nioh 2, Team Ninja is hoping to take the concept even further. »
« Influenced by Onimusha and Diablo as much as Dark Souls and Team Ninja’s own Ninja Gaiden, the original Nioh was an alt-history slasher with a unique 17th-century Japanese setting filled with demonic samurai and a lot of dying. »
« Like the original game, Nioh 2 is a little more complicated than your average soulsborne. The basic fight-by-fight tussle comes from dodging and blocking attacks and using the Stance system to return the favour. »
Ca reste amusant de voir que c'est presque devenu une mode de rabaisser le studio en question, sans forcément ne parler que de cet article. Bien qu'il aurait surement été jugé différemment si Sekiro était lui aussi une exclu PS4.
Avec Star Wars qui approche également, quel est le Souls-like qui va détrôner FromSoft
Si vous voulez lire l'article (on sait jamais) : https://www.gamesradar.com/nioh-2-preview-opm/
J'ai également donné mon avis : group_article50957.html
Pour rappel, le jeu est prévu pour le 13 mars 2020 sur PS4.
(c'est juste un petit article, je reviendrais probablement la semaine prochaine pour reprendre les news.
trop de jeux en ce moment.
)
On peut très bien adorer les deux, en aimer qu'un, ou les détester tous les deux.
Mais oui, Nioh peut être considéré comme un véritable "concurrent" aux Souls.
C’est pourquoi je trouve ça dommage de comparer les deux « jeux ». L’un y perd beaucoup à l’échange. Après, parler de Sekiro, c’est encore pire
Et vu que je n'aime pas The Surge, Nioh reste une vraie alternative agréable (ou pas ^^) aux Souls.