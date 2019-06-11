profile
Crash Team Racing : Nitro Fueled
6
Likes
Likers
name : Crash Team Racing : Nitro Fueled
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Beenox
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
170
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4531
visites since opening : 5762628
guiguif > blog
all
Crash Team Racing: La nouvelle course gratuite en trailer
Le nouveau grand prix de Crash Team Racing commencera vendredi, avec comme d'habitude une nouvelle course gratuite et de nouveaux persos, kart skin ect a debloquer



    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/06/2019 at 04:38 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    natedrake posted the 11/06/2019 at 04:42 PM
    2 mois que j'y ai plus joué. Faut que je m'y remette...
    bladagun posted the 11/06/2019 at 04:44 PM
    J'attends la version ultime quand même perso
    negan posted the 11/06/2019 at 04:45 PM
    Ça a beau être un sous sous Mario Kart ont peu que dire Bravo pour le suivi
    sora78 posted the 11/06/2019 at 04:54 PM
    Excellent suivi, bravo activision et vicarious !
    Je dois m'y remettre
    guiguif posted the 11/06/2019 at 05:00 PM
    bladagun vu que tout le contenu est gratos, je suis pas persuadé que ça arrive
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre