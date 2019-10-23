« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Disaster Report 4 Plus : Summer Memories
name : Disaster Report 4 Plus : Summer Memories
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Granzella
genre : Survie
multiplayer : non
[Switch] Disaster Report 4 : Summer Memories / Démo Jap


Démo disponible au japon sur Switch.
le jeu est prévu au USA et en Europe en 2020 sur PC/PS4/Switch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IEzFWyhEjA
    posted the 10/23/2019 at 09:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 10/23/2019 at 09:26 PM
    Aaah c'est la démo du TGS 2019 ! J'vais la faire !
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/23/2019 at 09:48 PM
    Depuis le temps qu'on l'attend
    J'espère qu'il est bien au moins
