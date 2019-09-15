LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur
gantzeur
J'adore Dragon Ball Z
Tous ces moments épiques , ces personnages etc vous aussi ?



    posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:36 PM by gantzeur
    comments (13)
    zekk posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:39 PM
    perso, je préfère 100 fois DB
    goldmen33 posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:39 PM
    Je viens de le voir passer sur twitter hasard ou réalité scientifique?!
    leonr4 posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:40 PM
    ''Tu peux attaquer''
    guiguif posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:40 PM
    amassous en PLS
    shinz0 posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:41 PM
    C'était bien dans les années 90...
    gantzeur posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:41 PM
    goldmen33 on suit les mêmes comptes je vois
    goldmen33 posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:44 PM
    gantzeur ça m'étonne pas copain!
    cirdoel posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:44 PM
    moi aussi j adore
    gantzeur posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:44 PM
    goldmen33 regarde la deuxième ,c'est bonus pour toi
    wickette posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:48 PM
    J’adore aussi, juste le gt et super moins.

    shinz0 oui on est des has-been nous
    goldmen33 posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:49 PM
    gantzeur ptain la fin!
    gantzeur posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:50 PM
    goldmen33 un génie le mec
    jf17 posted the 09/15/2019 at 06:54 PM
    La fin avec yamcha
