Blood & Truth
name : Blood & Truth
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : FPS
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/29/2019
articles : 2765
visites since opening : 3451576
[PS4/PSVR] Blood And Truth / Petit prix


Gamergen 18/20
N'ayons pas peur des mots, c'est le Time Crisis des temps modernes qui nous transporte dans des lieux surprenants et absorbants.

JVL 19/20
JVC 16/20
JeuxActu 16/20
Gameblog 8/10

Prix : 9,99€ !
Micromania
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3CDMv587vdI
