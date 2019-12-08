accueil
Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous
amassous
> blog
Pourquoi j'ai regardé cette vidéo en entier ?
Aidez moi a comprendre , on m'a même pas forcé !
posted the 08/12/2019 at 08:47 AM by amassous
amassous
comments (19)
19
)
anakaris
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 08:49 AM
Pourquoi j’ai regardé cette vidéo en entier ?
C'est ce que je me dis pour beaucoup de tes articles
shincloud
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 08:52 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lw9atbYBnQs&t=1s
amassous
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:01 AM
anakaris
shincloud
spawnini
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:02 AM
anakaris
amassous
amassous
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:03 AM
spawnini
kevisiano
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:27 AM
anakaris
son article sur Time Square de Barbès t'a pas plu ?
anakaris
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:35 AM
kevisiano
j'aime bien ses articles sur les figurines Dragon Ball, au moins ça me permet de suivre l'actualité sur ce genre de produit assez facilement
eldrick
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:38 AM
Je me trompe où tu connais strictement rien en dehors de MJ, Dragon ball , Dragon quest et deux-trois shonens de base?
kevisiano
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:39 AM
anakaris
quand l'information est correcte c'est mieux. Mais on l'aime bien ce
amassous
amassous
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:42 AM
eldrick
Tu te trompe mais je suis un grand passionné de Michael Jackson et Dragon Ball
anakaris
kevisiano
amassous
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:43 AM
eldrick
C'est pas que sur Gamekyo même IRL je soûle a toujours ramener un truc a Michael ou Dragon Ball
victornewman
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:44 AM
super Picolo qui à la gaule .....
amassous
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:44 AM
victornewman
HEIN ?!
victornewman
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:45 AM
amassous
regarde au début de ta vidéo
amassous
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:50 AM
victornewman
Pourquoi tu regardait cet partie de Piccolo ???
ryonarushima971
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 09:58 AM
Perso je regarderais pas
victornewman
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 10:02 AM
amassous
medoo
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 10:07 AM
C'est ce que ma compagne m'a dit apres The Serbian Film...
amassous
posted
the 08/12/2019 at 10:09 AM
medoo
POURQUOI j’ai tapé le nom de ton film?
citer un membre
