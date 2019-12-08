Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
amassous > blog
Pourquoi j’ai regardé cette vidéo en entier ?


Aidez moi a comprendre , on m’a même pas forcé !
    posted the 08/12/2019 at 08:47 AM by amassous
    comments (19)
    anakaris posted the 08/12/2019 at 08:49 AM
    Pourquoi j’ai regardé cette vidéo en entier ?
    C'est ce que je me dis pour beaucoup de tes articles
    shincloud posted the 08/12/2019 at 08:52 AM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lw9atbYBnQs&t=1s
    amassous posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:01 AM
    anakaris




    shincloud
    spawnini posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:02 AM
    anakaris

    amassous
    amassous posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:03 AM
    spawnini
    kevisiano posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:27 AM
    anakaris son article sur Time Square de Barbès t'a pas plu ?
    anakaris posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:35 AM
    kevisiano j'aime bien ses articles sur les figurines Dragon Ball, au moins ça me permet de suivre l'actualité sur ce genre de produit assez facilement
    eldrick posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:38 AM
    Je me trompe où tu connais strictement rien en dehors de MJ, Dragon ball , Dragon quest et deux-trois shonens de base?
    kevisiano posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:39 AM
    anakaris quand l'information est correcte c'est mieux. Mais on l'aime bien ce amassous
    amassous posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:42 AM
    eldrick Tu te trompe mais je suis un grand passionné de Michael Jackson et Dragon Ball
    anakaris
    kevisiano
    amassous posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:43 AM
    eldrick C'est pas que sur Gamekyo même IRL je soûle a toujours ramener un truc a Michael ou Dragon Ball
    victornewman posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:44 AM
    super Picolo qui à la gaule .....
    amassous posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:44 AM
    victornewman HEIN ?!
    victornewman posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:45 AM
    amassous regarde au début de ta vidéo
    amassous posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:50 AM
    victornewman Pourquoi tu regardait cet partie de Piccolo ???
    ryonarushima971 posted the 08/12/2019 at 09:58 AM
    Perso je regarderais pas
    victornewman posted the 08/12/2019 at 10:02 AM
    amassous
    medoo posted the 08/12/2019 at 10:07 AM
    C'est ce que ma compagne m'a dit apres The Serbian Film...
    amassous posted the 08/12/2019 at 10:09 AM
    medoo POURQUOI j’ai tapé le nom de ton film?
