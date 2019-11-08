Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui !!!
profile
amassous
150
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 663
visites since opening : 2025309
amassous > blog
Time Square envahi par Dragon Ball


Le Gogéta contre Broly dans la rue
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/11/2019 at 08:11 AM by amassous
    comments (10)
    playstation2008 posted the 08/11/2019 at 08:19 AM
    excellent !!
    racsnk posted the 08/11/2019 at 08:26 AM
    C'est pas Time Square.
    amassous posted the 08/11/2019 at 08:34 AM
    racsnk ? Serieux?
    racsnk posted the 08/11/2019 at 08:38 AM
    amassous Bah à 30 secondes par exemple si tu fais pause et que tu regardes les boutiques à droite c'est des noms Chinois/Japonnais.
    jf17 posted the 08/11/2019 at 08:39 AM
    racsnk amassous c'est Time Square a Tokyo
    amassous posted the 08/11/2019 at 08:48 AM
    jf17 racsnk MDRRRRRRR CET IMPOSTURE
    guiguif posted the 08/11/2019 at 08:56 AM
    darksly posted the 08/11/2019 at 09:24 AM
    amassous oh c'est le time square aliexpress ton truc
    rbz posted the 08/11/2019 at 09:25 AM
    du amassous touu craché
    tu regarde pas les vidéos que tu partage zebi ?
    amassous posted the 08/11/2019 at 09:30 AM
    darksly MDRRRRRRRR
    rbz Je vois Time Square dans le titre , je vois ça parle chinois jpouvais pas vérifier !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre