Promotion valable jusqu'au 6 Juin 2019
11,99€ au lieu de 14,99€
11,89€ au lieu de 16,99€
10,49€ au lieu de 14,99€
Ape Out – 10.49€ (14.99€)
Enter the Gungeon – 7.49€ (14.99€) (inclus le DLC : A Farewell to Arms)
The Red Strings Club – 10.49€ (14.99€)
Broforce – 7.49€ (14.99€)
Crossing Souls – 7.49€ (14.99€)
I Hate Running Backwards – 7.49€ (14.99€)
Mother Russia Bleeds – 7.49€ (14.99€)
Gato Roboto - 6,99€ (7,99€) Nouveauté
Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition – 6.49€ (12.99€)
Pikuniku – 6.49€ (12.99€)
Minit – 5.99€ (9.99€)
Reigns: Kings & Queens – 3.99€ (7.99€)
Downwell – 1.49€ (2.99€)
Reigns: Game of Thrones – 1.99€ (3.99€)
posted the 05/31/2019 at 09:45 AM by nicolasgourry
S'en va choper Ape Out ^^
Je m’apprêtais justement à le prendre.