« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Devolver Digital
8
Likes
Likers
name : Devolver Digital
official website : http://www.devolverdigital.com/
profile
nicolasgourry
107
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2626
visites since opening : 3249466
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Promotion Spécial : Devolver Digital (indé)



Promotion valable jusqu'au 6 Juin 2019



11,99€ au lieu de 14,99€


11,89€ au lieu de 16,99€


10,49€ au lieu de 14,99€


Ape Out – 10.49€ (14.99€)


Enter the Gungeon – 7.49€ (14.99€) (inclus le DLC : A Farewell to Arms)

The Red Strings Club – 10.49€ (14.99€)
Broforce – 7.49€ (14.99€)
Crossing Souls – 7.49€ (14.99€)
I Hate Running Backwards – 7.49€ (14.99€)
Mother Russia Bleeds – 7.49€ (14.99€)
Gato Roboto - 6,99€ (7,99€) Nouveauté
Not A Hero: Super Snazzy Edition – 6.49€ (12.99€)
Pikuniku – 6.49€ (12.99€)
Minit – 5.99€ (9.99€)
Reigns: Kings & Queens – 3.99€ (7.99€)
Downwell – 1.49€ (2.99€)
Reigns: Game of Thrones – 1.99€ (3.99€)
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/31/2019 at 09:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    axlenz posted the 05/31/2019 at 09:50 AM
    GRIS je comptais bien le prendre... ça a l'air top. Ceux l'ayant déjà fait , le jeu a une plutôt bonne durée ?
    kali posted the 05/31/2019 at 09:53 AM
    Y a du très bon dans la liste.
    S'en va choper Ape Out ^^
    kirk posted the 05/31/2019 at 10:04 AM
    Je recommande vivement Enter the Gungeon. Il a tout ce qu'il faut. gunplay, défi, boss, une rejouabilité monstre et un superbe pixel art
    edgar posted the 05/31/2019 at 10:12 AM
    Excellente nouvelle pour Katana Zéro !

    Je m’apprêtais justement à le prendre.
    olimar59 posted the 05/31/2019 at 10:12 AM
    axlenz Je l'ai fini vite, je dirai en 3-4h
    mrvince posted the 05/31/2019 at 10:32 AM
    axlenz Non. C'est du rapide. Et c'est une sorte de Journey, plus un voyage, qu'un "vrai" jeu vidéo. Aucun challenge. Moi j'ai bien aimer mais ça ne plait pas a tout le monde ce genre de jeu.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre