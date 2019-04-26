« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Super Mario Maker 2
name : Super Mario Maker 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Super Mario Maker 2 / Offre intéressante

Prix 60€ - Inclus un abonnement individuel d'1 an Online.
(Abonnement 1 an est à 19,99€, normalement)


https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/nintendo-switch/super-mario-maker-2-jeu-switch-edition-limitee/f-1032801-45496425012.html?awc=6948_1556299893_1fe944ee7f18d439661eb37524dfcc28&refer=zanoxpb&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-291559
    posted the 04/26/2019 at 05:37 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    malroth posted the 04/26/2019 at 05:42 PM
    Chez cultura ya 1 steelbook + stylet (les 2 offert aux 500 premiers acheteurs)

    https://www.cultura.com/super-mario-maker-2-0045496425012.html
    stardustx posted the 04/26/2019 at 05:54 PM
    malroth le stylet est censé être inclus de base dans toutes les éditions limitées
    jeanouillz posted the 04/26/2019 at 06:03 PM
    Il me fait bien envie mais plus tard. Je vais attendre d'en savoir plus, notamment la coop
    warminos posted the 04/26/2019 at 06:40 PM
    malroth vu le prix chez cultura, j’appellerais pas ça offert
