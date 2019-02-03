Jeux Video
Sur la page de recrutement de Crystal Dynamics (en charge du projet Avengers), ça cherche un lead-producer basé sur les relations externes, donc supposées être Disney Marvel :
Position Summary:
The Lead Producer will have demonstrable experience working with external partners to build next gen console and PC games. This individual will have outstanding communication skills and a proven track record in Development and Production. The successful candidate will work directly with studio leadership and hold accountability for staying in budget while delivering premium quality on the project milestones. Exposure to formal project management techniques on multi-million dollar, highly rated AAA games a must; previous experience building and maintaining schedules is essential.
This is a full-time, permanent position located at our Redwood City, CA studio. Willingness and ability to travel on-site to train and work with external development partners is required.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
Work with external partners to build next-gen game releases.
Aucune mention current-gen donc.
Et le terme existe bien puisque sur la même page, l'élu recherché doit avoir au moins participé à l'édition de 3 jeux sur la "génération actuelle".
On verra
Mais la bonne nouvelle, c'est que si confirmé, les prévisions de Square Enix pour une prochaine année fiscale record ne peuvent donc concerner qu'un seul jeu
Et on sait lequel
posted the 03/01/2019 at 11:59 PM by shanks
Kingdom Hearts 3 Final mix ?
Babylon's Fall.
