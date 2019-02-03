profile
Square Enix : Avengers directement Next-Gen ?
Jeux Video
Sur la page de recrutement de Crystal Dynamics (en charge du projet Avengers), ça cherche un lead-producer basé sur les relations externes, donc supposées être Disney Marvel :

Position Summary:

The Lead Producer will have demonstrable experience working with external partners to build next gen console and PC games. This individual will have outstanding communication skills and a proven track record in Development and Production. The successful candidate will work directly with studio leadership and hold accountability for staying in budget while delivering premium quality on the project milestones. Exposure to formal project management techniques on multi-million dollar, highly rated AAA games a must; previous experience building and maintaining schedules is essential.

This is a full-time, permanent position located at our Redwood City, CA studio. Willingness and ability to travel on-site to train and work with external development partners is required.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
Work with external partners to build next-gen game releases.


Aucune mention current-gen donc.
Et le terme existe bien puisque sur la même page, l'élu recherché doit avoir au moins participé à l'édition de 3 jeux sur la "génération actuelle".

On verra

Mais la bonne nouvelle, c'est que si confirmé, les prévisions de Square Enix pour une prochaine année fiscale record ne peuvent donc concerner qu'un seul jeu
Et on sait lequel
    posted the 03/01/2019 at 11:59 PM by shanks
    comments (10)
    eruroraito7 posted the 03/02/2019 at 12:04 AM
    .
    Mais la bonne nouvelle, c'est que si confirmé, les prévisions de Square Enix pour une prochaine année fiscale record ne peuvent donc concerner qu'un seul jeu
    Et on sait lequel

    Kingdom Hearts 3 Final mix ?
    racsnk posted the 03/02/2019 at 12:05 AM
    Mais la bonne nouvelle, c'est que si confirmé, les prévisions de Square Enix pour une prochaine année fiscale record ne peuvent donc concerner qu'un seul jeu
    Et on sait lequel

    Babylon's Fall.
    thor posted the 03/02/2019 at 12:05 AM
    Oninaki ?
    shanks posted the 03/02/2019 at 12:06 AM
    eruroraito7
    osef

    racsnk
    C'est Platinum donc ce sera bien.
    De là à en voir le pilier d'une année record...
    shanks posted the 03/02/2019 at 12:07 AM
    thor
    A part Guiguif, tout le monde s'en branle.
    runrunsekai posted the 03/02/2019 at 12:07 AM
    The Last Idea sur smartphone leur espoir
    raoh38 posted the 03/02/2019 at 12:10 AM
    Lancer une nouvelle ip sur une new gen est la meilleure idée que la sortir sur le fin de cette gen
    suzukube posted the 03/02/2019 at 12:28 AM
    racsnk toujours les Babylones
    gantzeur posted the 03/02/2019 at 12:36 AM
    EfEf CAITe
    yamy posted the 03/02/2019 at 01:06 AM
    Les gars doivent avoir une autre grosse cartouche parce que compter uniquement sur le remake et sur la version switch de DQ11 pour battre les records du CA des années précédentes ça me semble un peu juste
