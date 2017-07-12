post anglais :
It’s been some time since a new entry in the Devil May Cry series has been released and, according to a leak, it won’t take much longer to learn more about the next game starring Dante, as Devil May Cry 5 is apparently getting announced soon. It seems like, however, the game may be announced earlier than expected.
Answering to a fan’s statement on the ResetEra forums regarding the fact that Devil May Cry 5 is, according to an earlier leak, going to be announced during E3 2018, The Game Awards’ Executive Producer Geoff Keighley teased that something may be announced during tonight’s show.
According to an extensive leak, Devil May Cry 5 is going to be released on PlayStation 4 and PC, with the game being powered by Unreal Engine 4. The game is apparently releasing in the 2019 fiscal year.
o There will be a demo for the game sometime before release.
o Game has been in development for 2 years as of today. When it will release it will have been in development for 3 years at least. That is actually the highest time a DMC game has been in full production for. Pre-production started as early as 2015 around the time that DMC4SE finished releasing. There have been no development hiccups and as stated, the development has in fact been progressing smoothly.
o There is some form of Playstation exclusivity involved. Sony is paying for some of the funding for the game but the extent of it is not known. Could be completely PS4 exclusive, console exclusive or timed exclusive. If the game is announced publicly then it will be at a Sony event, which is why many people thought that it was going to be at PSX.
o Trailer has been ready for a while now. The initial trailer is 1 minute 50 seconds long (they may add new cuts to trailer to make an extended version since some time has passed from when it was made). It is mostly focused on story, characters and cutscenes. A city like setting is shown in the trailer not that different from Fortuna city in DMC4.
o The overall game is supposed to be “ambitious” for a DMC title with a broader appeal.
birmou Oui je pense exclue tempo. Perso ça sera sur PS4 donc m'en fou, mais je trouve ça chelou.
Revans si ils est annoncer ce soir jvois pas pourquoi sa devrais concerner une exclu au japon mais bon je pense que sa sera juste temporaire genre 1 an.
Par example, Ultra SF4 n'était pas sorti sur Xbox, car le 5 n'allait pas sortir sur la console, la c'était logique. Si tu vois ce que je veux dire.
Capcom sont connu avec des collection juste avant un nouvel opus canon. DMC HD collection sur ps360 c'était car DmC arrivait aprés, ils ont fait la meme avec les RE resorti en HD avant RE7. Et aussi avec USF4 sorti sur PS4 avant SFV, et la justement il était pas sorti sur One car SFV n'allait pas sortir dessus, si tu vos le rapport.
revans La version PS4 de USF4 a été commandé par Sony pour avoir une version qui soit utilisé lors des compet si je dis pas de connerie (d'ailleurs le jeu est edité par eux), sachant que la version PS3 avait des soucis.