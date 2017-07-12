" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
DMC 5 annoncé ce soir au Game Awards !
post anglais :




It’s been some time since a new entry in the Devil May Cry series has been released and, according to a leak, it won’t take much longer to learn more about the next game starring Dante, as Devil May Cry 5 is apparently getting announced soon. It seems like, however, the game may be announced earlier than expected.

Answering to a fan’s statement on the ResetEra forums regarding the fact that Devil May Cry 5 is, according to an earlier leak, going to be announced during E3 2018, The Game Awards’ Executive Producer Geoff Keighley teased that something may be announced during tonight’s show.



According to an extensive leak, Devil May Cry 5 is going to be released on PlayStation 4 and PC, with the game being powered by Unreal Engine 4. The game is apparently releasing in the 2019 fiscal year.

o There will be a demo for the game sometime before release.

o Game has been in development for 2 years as of today. When it will release it will have been in development for 3 years at least. That is actually the highest time a DMC game has been in full production for. Pre-production started as early as 2015 around the time that DMC4SE finished releasing. There have been no development hiccups and as stated, the development has in fact been progressing smoothly.

o There is some form of Playstation exclusivity involved. Sony is paying for some of the funding for the game but the extent of it is not known. Could be completely PS4 exclusive, console exclusive or timed exclusive. If the game is announced publicly then it will be at a Sony event, which is why many people thought that it was going to be at PSX.

o Trailer has been ready for a while now. The initial trailer is 1 minute 50 seconds long (they may add new cuts to trailer to make an extended version since some time has passed from when it was made). It is mostly focused on story, characters and cutscenes. A city like setting is shown in the trailer not that different from Fortuna city in DMC4.

o The overall game is supposed to be “ambitious” for a DMC title with a broader appeal.
https://wccftech.com/devil-may-cry-5-announcement/
    posted the 12/07/2017 at 05:56 PM by gantzeur
    comments (27)
    kaiden posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:02 PM
    puis je juter?
    foxstep posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:02 PM
    La collection qui arrive sur xbox mais pas le 5? Chelou
    birmou posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:03 PM
    foxstep Exclue tempo espérons.
    guiguif posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:03 PM
    foxstep Elle est sortie sur 360, ya pas de raison qu'elle ne sorte pas sur One.
    foxstep posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:06 PM
    guiguif Sur 360 c'était pour DmC. la si elle ressors sur Xbox One c'est pas pour rien (je pense)

    birmou Oui je pense exclue tempo. Perso ça sera sur PS4 donc m'en fou, mais je trouve ça chelou.
    revans posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:06 PM
    ou ce serat juste un deal marketing avec une exclu au japon et les pub que sur ps4
    koji posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:08 PM
    Foxstep je pense que c'est une exclu temporaire mais bon sa serait pas surprenant non plus sony a sorti le chequier pour le nouveau pas pour un remastered.

    Revans si ils est annoncer ce soir jvois pas pourquoi sa devrais concerner une exclu au japon mais bon je pense que sa sera juste temporaire genre 1 an.
    minbox posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:08 PM
    biboys posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:10 PM
    birmou posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:10 PM
    koji revans le meilleur compromis
    foxstep posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:10 PM
    koji Non mais si Capcom sort la collection et qu’après pas de 5 sur Xbox ça serait un gros foutage de gueule envers les fans Xbox.

    Par example, Ultra SF4 n'était pas sorti sur Xbox, car le 5 n'allait pas sortir sur la console, la c'était logique. Si tu vois ce que je veux dire.
    guiguif posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:11 PM
    foxstep Mouais je vois pas le rapport, DMC4 etant aussi sorti sur 360
    gantzeur posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:12 PM
    osef de l'exclu , c'est ce soir le retour du vrai DMC
    revans posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:13 PM
    guiguif ultra sf4 est sortie sur 360 non?
    foxstep posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:14 PM
    guiguif C'est quoi le rapport avec DMC4?

    Capcom sont connu avec des collection juste avant un nouvel opus canon. DMC HD collection sur ps360 c'était car DmC arrivait aprés, ils ont fait la meme avec les RE resorti en HD avant RE7. Et aussi avec USF4 sorti sur PS4 avant SFV, et la justement il était pas sorti sur One car SFV n'allait pas sortir dessus, si tu vos le rapport.
    sonilka posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:14 PM
    gantzeur t'enflammes pas, ils sont capables de nous douiller une nouvelle fois
    foxstep posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:17 PM
    revans Voilà USF4 sorti sur 360 mais pas sur One, car SFV n'allait pas arriver sur One. Donc si DMC collection arrive sur One, obligé que le 5 suit après, ça serait très surprenant si ce n'est pas le cas en tout cas.
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:17 PM
    Etrange, personne ne souhaite une exclu Switch
    gantzeur posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:18 PM
    sonilka c'est vrai ! bon on se retient http://images4.fanpop.com/image/photos/24000000/Oh-Michael-you-turn-me-on-so-much-michael-jacksons-gold-pants-24069211-270-452.gif
    leonr4 posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:18 PM
    Wait and see, on est jamais à l'abri d'une déception
    foxstep posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:20 PM
    J’espère qu'il sera excellent, après Bayonetta ça va être vraiment assez dur d’impressionner dans le genre, wait and see.
    guiguif posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:21 PM
    foxstep DMC4 est sortie sur 360, donc je vois pas en quoi il etait illogique que la compile DMC ne sortent pas sur 360, aucun rapport avec DMC qui n'a rien a voir avec la saga d'origine.

    revans La version PS4 de USF4 a été commandé par Sony pour avoir une version qui soit utilisé lors des compet si je dis pas de connerie (d'ailleurs le jeu est edité par eux), sachant que la version PS3 avait des soucis.
    kabuki posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:21 PM
    gantzeur J'ai e'vi de pleuré tellement je suis heureux de voir un vrai 5
    monsieurx posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:22 PM
    c'est sur pc ça me va
    revans posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:23 PM
    guiguif ouai enfin c'était la version 360 qui était utiliser pendant encore un moment malgrès la sortie de Usf4 sur ps4
    foxstep posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:26 PM
    guiguif Le truc à capter la dedans c'est que... si DmC n'était pas prévu sur 360, la collection ne serait pas sorti sur 360.
    odv78 posted the 12/07/2017 at 06:28 PM
    Liens et horaires des Game Awards ?
