description : C'est un groupe avec des vidéos d'analyse (exemple : Exitium Film, Game Next Door, La chaîne de P.A.U.L, Bolchegeek, Meeea, Calmos, NostalGeek, Very Own Sun ect) sur les jeux vidéo et le cinéma, principalement, mais aussi d'autres sujets qui pourrait nourrir des réflexions qui entourent "les jeux vidéo" avec une approche "fun".
AUCUNE vidéo (la partie texte en italique inclus) n'est faite par les membres de ce groupe.
Shinobi (1987)
Shadow Dancer (1989)
The Revenge of Shinobi (1989)
Alex Kidd in Shinobi World (1990)
The Cyber Shinobi (1990)
Shadow Dancer : The Secret of Shinobi (1990)
The GG Shinobi (1991)
Bonanza Bros., 16-bit (1991)
The GG Shinobi II : The Silent Fury (1992)
Shinobi III : Return of the Ninja Master (1993)
Shinobi Legions (1995)
The Revenge of Shinobi (2002)
Shinobi (2002)
Nightshade (2003)
Shinobi 3D (2011)
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (2012)
Samurai & Dragons (2012)
Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax (2014)
└── Dengeki Bunko : Fighting Climax Ignition (2015)
Project X Zone 2 (2015)
3D Power Drift (2016)
STREETS OF RAGE 4 (2020)
HYENAS (Unreleased) (2023)
SHINOBI : Art of Vengeance (2025)