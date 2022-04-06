Analyse pertinente sans se prendre au sérieux.
Espritcritique
11
Espritcritique
title : Analyse pertinente sans se prendre au sérieux.
screen name : espritcritique
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/espritcritique
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/04/2022
last update : 02/17/2025
C'est un groupe avec des vidéos d'analyse (exemple : Exitium Film, Game Next Door, La chaîne de P.A.U.L, Bolchegeek, Meeea, Calmos, NostalGeek, Very Own Sun ect) sur les jeux vidéo et le cinéma, principalement, mais aussi d'autres sujets qui pourrait nourrir des réflexions qui entourent "les jeux vidéo" avec une approche "fun". AUCUNE vidéo (la partie texte en italique inclus) n'est faite par les membres de ce groupe.
tags :
articles : 534
visites since opening : 794366
subscribers : 6
bloggers : 3
[TempestWay] Shinobi (évolution) 23 jeux (1987 à 2025)


Shinobi (1987)
Shadow Dancer (1989)
The Revenge of Shinobi (1989)
Alex Kidd in Shinobi World (1990)
The Cyber Shinobi (1990)
Shadow Dancer : The Secret of Shinobi (1990)
The GG Shinobi (1991)
Bonanza Bros., 16-bit (1991)
The GG Shinobi II : The Silent Fury (1992)
Shinobi III : Return of the Ninja Master (1993)
Shinobi Legions (1995)
The Revenge of Shinobi (2002)
Shinobi (2002)
Nightshade (2003)
Shinobi 3D (2011)
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (2012)
Samurai & Dragons (2012)
Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax (2014)
└── Dengeki Bunko : Fighting Climax Ignition (2015)
Project X Zone 2 (2015)
3D Power Drift (2016)
STREETS OF RAGE 4 (2020)
HYENAS (Unreleased) (2023)
SHINOBI : Art of Vengeance (2025)

Shinobi : Art of Vengeance
Date : 29/08/2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrMvw-QKS2k
    posted the 02/17/2025 at 11:00 AM by nicolasgourry
