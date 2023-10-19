Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 06/06/2024
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
tags :
articles : 82
visites since opening : 152218
subscribers : 10
bloggers : 6
[Voir ou revoir] Dragon Ball Z Oav : Le père de Songoku / La renaissance de Bardock
Voir ou revoir






https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDQHJoEs2Gw&t=109s&ab_channel=MISTERDEDE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rS8X5eyO-hg&t=112s&ab_channel=MangaManStreaming
    thejoke
    posted the 06/06/2024 at 05:50 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    thejoke posted the 06/06/2024 at 06:40 PM
    Ca reste vraiment un des meilleurs OAV DBZ. La suite par contre on dirait un mix étrange entre du fan service et un délire de fan fiction parti trop loin.
    shanks posted the 06/06/2024 at 07:09 PM
    - OUI C'EST VRAI VOILA SA MAJESTE FREEZER !
    - Oui c'est vrai voilà Sa Majesté Freezer
    forte posted the 06/06/2024 at 07:39 PM
    shanks Hahaha mais la même étant gosse, c'était un running gag ce passage
