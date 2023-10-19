accueil
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
hyoga57
,
davenor
,
shanks
,
misterwhite
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
82
82
yanssou
(creator)
rendan
(administrator)
kevisiano
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
opthomas
(administrator)
rbz
(administrator)
members (10)
minbox
opthomas
rbz
hyoga57
davenor
rendan
myownpriv
lapala
kevisiano
yanssou
[Voir ou revoir] Dragon Ball Z Oav : Le père de Songoku / La renaissance de Bardock
Voir ou revoir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDQHJoEs2Gw&t=109s&ab_channel=MISTERDEDE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rS8X5eyO-hg&t=112s&ab_channel=MangaManStreaming
1
Like
Who likes this ?
thejoke
posted the 06/06/2024 at 05:57 PM by yanssou
yanssou
comments (3)
3
)
thejoke
posted
the 06/06/2024 at 06:40 PM
Ca reste vraiment un des meilleurs OAV DBZ. La suite par contre on dirait un mix étrange entre du fan service et un délire de fan fiction parti trop loin.
shanks
posted
the 06/06/2024 at 07:09 PM
- OUI C'EST VRAI VOILA SA MAJESTE FREEZER !
- Oui c'est vrai voilà Sa Majesté Freezer
forte
posted
the 06/06/2024 at 07:39 PM
shanks
Hahaha mais la même étant gosse, c'était un running gag ce passage
