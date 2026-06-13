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The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion Remastered
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name : The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion Remastered
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Virtuos Games
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
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nicolasgourry
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[NS2] The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion Remastered / Deux éditions


D'après l'ESRB :

Standard Edition
https://www.esrb.org/ratings/40481/the-elder-scrolls-iv-oblivion-remastered/
Deluxe Edition
https://www.esrb.org/ratings/41372/the-elder-scrolls-iv-oblivion-remastered-deluxe-edition/
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    Who likes this ?
    aeris201
    posted the 06/13/2026 at 07:05 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    solarr posted the 06/13/2026 at 07:21 AM
    Combien ? GKC ?
    derno posted the 06/13/2026 at 07:53 AM
    Avec bethesda c'est la loterie, skyrim et falout sont en code in the box et Indiana en full cartouche...on peut pas encore dire le modèle qui se dessine chez eux comme square enix, capcom ou namco qui ont l'air partit pour ne faire que du gkc.
    elicetheworld posted the 06/13/2026 at 08:37 AM
    C'est dommage pour les effets de lumière absent sinon le jeu est propre
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