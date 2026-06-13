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« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
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name :
The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion Remastered
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Virtuos Games
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
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[NS2] The Elder Scrolls IV : Oblivion Remastered / Deux éditions
D'après l'ESRB :
Standard Edition
https://www.esrb.org/ratings/40481/the-elder-scrolls-iv-oblivion-remastered/
Deluxe Edition
https://www.esrb.org/ratings/41372/the-elder-scrolls-iv-oblivion-remastered-deluxe-edition/
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aeris201
posted the 06/13/2026 at 07:05 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
solarr
posted
the 06/13/2026 at 07:21 AM
Combien ? GKC ?
derno
posted
the 06/13/2026 at 07:53 AM
Avec bethesda c'est la loterie, skyrim et falout sont en code in the box et Indiana en full cartouche...on peut pas encore dire le modèle qui se dessine chez eux comme square enix, capcom ou namco qui ont l'air partit pour ne faire que du gkc.
elicetheworld
posted
the 06/13/2026 at 08:37 AM
C'est dommage pour les effets de lumière absent sinon le jeu est propre
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