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Saros
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name : Saros
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Housemarque
genre : action
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guiguif
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Saros dévoile son poids
Saros vous prendra 83.44go sur votre disque dur, soit 30go de plus que Returnal.

Saros sortira le 30 Avril en exclusivité sur PS5.

https://x.com/PlaystationSize/status/2044138023403581578
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    posted the 04/15/2026 at 10:46 AM by guiguif
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    icebergbrulant posted the 04/15/2026 at 10:47 AM
    Faut qu’il maigrisse sinon le jeu va ramer
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