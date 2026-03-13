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[PS5/Switch/NS2] Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter / Boîte




(cartouche compatible Switch 1)



La version boite sort le 31 Octobre 2026
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    idd, ouken
    posted the 03/13/2026 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    perse9 posted the 03/13/2026 at 01:38 PM
    j'avoue que je n'aime pas du tout le style des persos, l'univers mais la proposition du remake aparement est très réussi, le gameplay aussi et l'histoire il parait qu'elle est top...Je sais pas , peut être en période de vache maigre mais bon..
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