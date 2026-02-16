profile
[NS2] Asphalt Legends NS2 Edition / Man (Gratuit)




C'est un "free-to-play" (sortie en 2019) qui reçoit une mise à niveau "Gratuite".

Résolution : 1440p salon / 1080p portable I 60FPS
Améliorations des effets visuels


Site de Nintendo US
    posted the 02/16/2026 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    cyr posted the 02/16/2026 at 01:37 PM
    Mouais.....
