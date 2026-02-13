profile
1
name : Replaced
platform : PC
editor : Coatsink
developer : Sad Cat Studios
genre : Aventure
other versions : Xbox One - Xbox Series X
nicolasgourry
134
nicolasgourry
[PC/XSX] Replaced / No Comment

(Issu de la démo disponible sur Steam)

Date de sortie : 12 Mars 2026 (PC/XSX)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf6U1c7Wd9w
    kinectical posted the 02/13/2026 at 11:48 PM
    Content qu’il soit sur le gamepass ces le genre de jeu qui a l’air “intéressant” mais qui a aussi l’air d’être un peu ennuyant niveau gameplay
    solarr posted the 02/14/2026 at 11:55 AM
    A essayer pour ma part, je vais aussi soutenir Sad Cat Studios, les mecs ont galéré 6 ans.
