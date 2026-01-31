profile
LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
name : LEGO Batman : Legacy of the Dark Knight
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : Traveller's Tales
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch 2
Pour les refractaires GKC, un bonne nouvelle pour "Lego" ?




On peut penser que ça sera pas le seul "Lego" à sortir en format non GKC
Il est au même prix que les versions PS5/XSX en neuf 69,99€
    kisukesan, leonsilverburg
    posted the 01/31/2026 at 12:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    cyr posted the 01/31/2026 at 12:15 PM
    Mouai. Le prix, ouille.

    Jamais j'achèterai un jeux lego a ce prix. En plus c'est batman, donc pas pour moi.
    suzukube posted the 01/31/2026 at 01:56 PM
    est-ce qu'il sera a 59€ en démat ? Jveux pas payer 70 e
    masharu posted the 01/31/2026 at 06:33 PM
    C'est une question sérieuse ou a-t-on affaire à des gens incapables de voir plus loin que le format Netflix ?
