profile
Splatoon 3
4
Likers
name : Splatoon 3
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6043
visites since opening : 10314186
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Un truc à nous annoncer pour Splatoon 3 ?

https://pegi.info/search-pegi?q=Splatoon+3

Il y a peu de temps nous avions eu une mise à jour "gratuite" pour Splatoon 3, donc qu'est-ce que ça peut bien être ?
Un rapport avec Splatoon Raiders ?


Gematsu
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/31/2025 at 03:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    cyr posted the 12/31/2025 at 03:55 PM
    J'ai pas splatoon 3.....
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo