Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
name : Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Retro Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : Switch Switch 2 -
nicolasgourry
[Switch/NS2] Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond / Trailer VF

(C'est la version NS2 durant le trailer)

Date de sortie : 4 Décembre 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHbxIMRz8ow
    posted the 11/15/2025 at 12:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    aeris74 posted the 11/15/2025 at 12:23 PM
    Cette vue d’ensemble de 8min c’est presque un mini direct consacré a MP4.

    J’espere qu’il sera doublé en francais
    cyr posted the 11/15/2025 at 01:39 PM
    J'ai regarder la vidéo sur la chaîne YouTube....attendre 2026 va être dur *je prends farming simulator édition signature début descendre)
