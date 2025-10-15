In ARK: The Ultimate Survivor Edition for Switch survivors can experience everything that ARK: Survival Evolved offers including the base game along with these huge Expansion Packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. All updated and optimized with every improvement made since the launch of the base game, adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay!

