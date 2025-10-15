NintendoEverything
In ARK: The Ultimate Survivor Edition for Switch survivors can experience everything that ARK: Survival Evolved offers including the base game along with these huge Expansion Packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. All updated and optimized with every improvement made since the launch of the base game, adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay!
Donc il y a :
Une meilleure résolution
Un meilleur framerate
Une mise à niveau de la qualité des ombres
L'anti-aliasing
Cette mise à niveau est gratuite
posted the 10/15/2025 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry