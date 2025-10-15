profile
Studio Wildcard
0
Likers
name : Studio Wildcard
profile
nicolasgourry
134
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5942
visites since opening : 9963064
nicolasgourry > blog
all
ARK : Ultimate Survivor Edition, une mise à niveau pour NS2 (Gratuite)



In ARK: The Ultimate Survivor Edition for Switch survivors can experience everything that ARK: Survival Evolved offers including the base game along with these huge Expansion Packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2. All updated and optimized with every improvement made since the launch of the base game, adding up to thousands of hours of gameplay!


Donc il y a :
Une meilleure résolution
Un meilleur framerate
Une mise à niveau de la qualité des ombres
L'anti-aliasing
Cette mise à niveau est gratuite

NintendoEverything
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/15/2025 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    cyr posted the 10/15/2025 at 05:20 PM
    Gratuite ? J'ai du mal a le croire. Bon j'ai pas le jeux.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo