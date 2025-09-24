profile
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Série] Ça : Bienvenue à Derry / Bande annonce


La série se veut être une préquelle des films Ça (2017) et Ça : Chapitre 2 (2019), tous trois adaptés du Ça de Stephen King paru en 1986.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9Ynap3k8pM
    posted the 09/24/2025 at 12:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    kujotaro posted the 09/24/2025 at 03:38 PM
    Magnifique !!!!
