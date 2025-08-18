profile
shanks
all
Street Fighter (le film) : Cody Rhodes tease son rôle de Guile
Jeux Video


Et ma foi,
j'appelle ça un teasing simple et efficace

Je suis curieux d'en voir plus.
    posted the 08/18/2025 at 08:01 PM by shanks
    comments (3)
    altendorf posted the 08/18/2025 at 08:12 PM
    Cody en Guile ?....
    cyr posted the 08/18/2025 at 08:17 PM
    Mmmmmmm ok.
    cyr posted the 08/18/2025 at 08:18 PM
    C'est quoi la marque de la voiture? Mazda?
