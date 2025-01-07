accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
6
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
linuxclan
,
greggy
,
leblogdeshacka
,
escobar
,
boyd
,
matcha
name :
D3 Publisher
profile
134
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
yka
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
tuni
,
suzukube
,
jamrock
,
kisukesan
,
tripy73
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
almightybhunivelze
,
shinz0
,
toastinambour
,
skk
,
gankutsuou
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5785
visites since opening :
9547554
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
[PC/PS5/NS2] Full Metal Schoolgirl / Trailer
Steam
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/01/2025 at 12:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
1
)
guiguif
posted
the 07/01/2025 at 12:33 PM
Même pas eu besoin d'attendre que le nom de l’éditeur s'affiche pour savoir qui éditerait ce futur chef d'oeuvre.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo