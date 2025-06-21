profile
GRID Autosport
name : GRID Autosport
platform : Switch
editor : Codemasters
developer : Feral Interactive
genre : course
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
GRID Autosport est maintenant compatible NS2


Une mise à jour permet maintenant d'y jouer sur Switch 2, il faisait partie des jeux qui n'étaient pas compatible.

NintendoLife
    posted the 06/21/2025 at 12:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    suzukube posted the 06/21/2025 at 12:23 PM
    Enfin ^^ !
    cyr posted the 06/21/2025 at 12:55 PM
    Ok
