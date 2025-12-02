profile
Lies of P
name : Lies of P
platform : PC
editor : Neowiz
developer : Round8 Studio
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
Lies of P: Le DLC se montre enfin
Lies of P: Overture sera un préquel au jeu de base.

    aozora78, denton
    posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:00 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    denton posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:16 PM
    ENFIN
    aozora78 posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:28 PM
    jamrock posted the 02/12/2025 at 11:45 PM
    Comment ils peuvent pondre une préquel, alors qu'on peut voir la "naissance" et le pourquoi de sa création au début du jeu de base. Casse les couilles les DLC, qui peuvent pas faire un truc un peu original que l'éternel préquel meme quand ça n'a aucun sens...
