Nouveau trailer pour le film The Rose of Versailles (Lady Oscar), nouvelle adaptation en animé par le studio Mappa (Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan S4) avec le combo Hiroyuki Sawano & Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins) à l'OST.
Sortie prévue le 31 Janvier 2025 dans les salles japonaises.
tags :
posted the 11/20/2024 at 09:47 PM by guiguif
Lady Oscar est un bon manga et anime
Mais quand même..
*(le 1er qui me sort "hé hooo tu nous a spoilé la fin de Marie-Antoinette", je lui met 2h de colle)