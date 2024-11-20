profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6343
visites since opening : 10853157
guiguif > blog
all
La Rose de Versailles (Lady Oscar): Second Trailer du film
Nouveau trailer pour le film The Rose of Versailles (Lady Oscar), nouvelle adaptation en animé par le studio Mappa (Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan S4) avec le combo Hiroyuki Sawano & Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins) à l'OST.

Sortie prévue le 31 Janvier 2025 dans les salles japonaises.

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    tsume94
    posted the 11/20/2024 at 09:47 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    kikoo31 posted the 11/20/2024 at 09:53 PM
    Eux qui a demandé ça ??!
    Lady Oscar est un bon manga et anime
    Mais quand même..
    tab posted the 11/20/2024 at 09:59 PM
    que c'est degeu...
    guiguif posted the 11/20/2024 at 10:01 PM
    kikoo31 ya bien un remake de l'anime "Anne la maison aux pignons verts" qui vient d'etre annoncé, bientôt Remi sans Famille et Princesse Sarah
    ducknsexe posted the 11/20/2024 at 10:06 PM
    kikoo31 attend le remake : le petit Lord.
    tsume94 posted the 11/20/2024 at 10:20 PM
    L'une de mes plus grosses attentes depuis quelques années pour l'un si ce n'est LE plus grand pilier du genre "Shojo" ! Je prépare un épisode sur cette œuvre pour le futur lancement de ma chaine manga !
    victornewman posted the 11/20/2024 at 10:31 PM
    Rien a voir avec le style de Shingo Araki c'est dommage . :'(
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/20/2024 at 10:49 PM
    ça pique les yeux tous ces paillette . Quand on connait la fin de la prota* ils auraient du rendre le dessin moins enfantin.


    *(le 1er qui me sort "hé hooo tu nous a spoilé la fin de Marie-Antoinette", je lui met 2h de colle)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo