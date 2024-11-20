Nouveau trailer pour le film The Rose of Versailles (Lady Oscar), nouvelle adaptation en animé par le studio Mappa (Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan S4) avec le combo Hiroyuki Sawano & Kohta Yamamoto (Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins) à l'OST.Sortie prévue le 31 Janvier 2025 dans les salles japonaises.