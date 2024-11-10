profile
Après Tomb Raider I à III, voici IV à VI Remaster
Il y a un an nous avions l'annonce de :


Nous avons maintenant l'annonce de :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ow6cM-fgiB4
    yukilin, idd
    posted the 10/11/2024 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 10/11/2024 at 01:23 PM
    Pas les meilleurs épisodes mais au moins ils vont jusqu'au bout en proposant tous les remasters
    losz posted the 10/11/2024 at 01:38 PM
    Parfait, day one, la première compilation est juste parfaite.
    idd posted the 10/11/2024 at 01:55 PM
    c'est cool ça mais alors on peut espérer une compile des 2 en physique à moment ?
    shadowmarshal posted the 10/11/2024 at 04:10 PM
