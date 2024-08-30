profile
Guilty Gear Strive
name : Guilty Gear Strive
platform : PC
editor : Arc System Works
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
[Switch] Guilty Gear Strive : N.S.E / Trailer

28 personnages jouables.
Date de sortie : 23 Janvier 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ByP0f5Y08fk&t
    posted the 08/30/2024 at 04:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    keiku posted the 08/30/2024 at 05:00 PM
    jouer a un jeu de combat sur une switch c'est pas la meilleurs des idée qui me viendrait a l'esprit si je veux la garder en vie...
    j'ai compris ! quel génie marketing
