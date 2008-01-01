Platform 8 (PLAYISM)
(la version physique inclura le jeu Exit 8 sur cartouche)
Q2 Humanity (Liica)
Disney Music Parade Encore (Imagineer)
Tokimeki Memorial: Forever With You Emotional (Konami)
Remake de Tokimeki Memorial: Forever With You, lui même étant le portage PS1 de Tokimeki Memorial sorti sur PC Engine en 1994.
Animal Tower Battle (Yuta Yabuzaki)
Portage iOS / Android.
Shiren the Wanderer 6 Plus – DLC Part 1 / Part 2 (Spike Chunsoft)
Trailer du DLC.
------
NOUVEAUX TRAILERS
Urban Myth Dissolution Center (Shueisha Games)
The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy - (Aniplex)
Stray Children (Onion Game)
Doraemon’s Dorayaki Shop Story (Kairosoft)
