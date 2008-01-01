profile
Nintendo
masharu
masharu
Les jeux tiers exclusifs au Nintendo Direct japonais
Platform 8 (PLAYISM)

(la version physique inclura le jeu Exit 8 sur cartouche)

Q2 Humanity (Liica)


Disney Music Parade Encore (Imagineer)


Tokimeki Memorial: Forever With You Emotional (Konami)

Remake de Tokimeki Memorial: Forever With You, lui même étant le portage PS1 de Tokimeki Memorial sorti sur PC Engine en 1994.

Animal Tower Battle (Yuta Yabuzaki)

Portage iOS / Android.

Shiren the Wanderer 6 Plus – DLC Part 1 / Part 2 (Spike Chunsoft)

Trailer du DLC.

------
NOUVEAUX TRAILERS

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (Shueisha Games)


The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy - (Aniplex)


Stray Children (Onion Game)


Doraemon’s Dorayaki Shop Story (Kairosoft)
    posted the 08/27/2024 at 04:55 PM by masharu
