profile
Taiko no Tatsujin : Rhythm Festival
1
Likers
name : Taiko no Tatsujin : Rhythm Festival
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : music
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
131
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5299
visites since opening : 8528263
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Taiko no Tatsujin : Rhythm Festival arrive sur PC/PS5/XSX


Deux ans après la version Switch, le jeu arrive le 7 Novembre 2024 sur PC/PS5/XSX (mondialement).
Une démo est disponible sur PC/PS5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azFTGYIll1s
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/26/2024 at 11:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo