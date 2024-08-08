accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
78
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
traveller
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
supasaiyajin
,
mugimando
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
davonizuka
,
biboys
,
oxo
,
tom870
,
gantzeur
,
colibrie
,
enzo87
,
korou
,
kurosama
,
kr16
,
mickurt
,
sorakairi86
,
aym
,
giusnake
,
lyuchiwa10
,
odv78
,
bladagun
,
fredilink
,
mrpopulus
,
yanssou
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kevisiano
,
tanakieyoshiro
,
tolgafury
,
gunotak
,
kisukesan
,
marchale
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1668
visites since opening :
3740299
jenicris
> blog
[Officiel] GTA6 prévu pour l'automne 2025
https://ir.take2games.com/static-files/606b4f51-58cd-4838-a9e2-55138ff5d8eb
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 08/08/2024 at 08:46 PM by
jenicris
comments (
11
)
shanks
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 08:47 PM
Mais jusqu'à quand...
jenicris
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 08:48 PM
shanks
un Rockstar sans report n'est pas un Rockstar.
negan
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 08:48 PM
Mouais on y croira quand on l'aura
tripy73
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 08:49 PM
C'est un calendrier prévisionnel, tant qu'ils annoncent pas une date, ça reste uniquement un moyen de dire aux investisseurs que le jeu arrivera bientôt.
jenicris
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 08:50 PM
tripy73
pour ça que je mets "prévu"
Mais oui il est évident que ça peut bouger à tout moment.
tripy73
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 08:54 PM
jenicris
: pour l'instant prévu pour l'automne 2025 serait plus réaliste
jenicris
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 08:56 PM
tripy73
pas faux
madd
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 10:11 PM
On le savait déjà
cyr
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 11:05 PM
shanks
jenicris
vous allez voir, qu'il vont nous refaire le coup de gta5.
Gta6 sortira quelque mois avant l'annonce de la ps6
Comme ça hop il vende 2 fois le jeux .
Et après y aura une version ps7, voir ps8.
Perso gta6, j'y jouerai en 2030~2035.
Le jeux aura étais patcher.
wickette
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 11:30 PM
ouais j'y crois pas, quand il sera Gold on en reparlera
C'est Rockstar hein
jenicris
posted
the 08/09/2024 at 05:23 AM
madd
via des mecs comme Schreier. Pas officiellement
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Mais oui il est évident que ça peut bouger à tout moment.
Gta6 sortira quelque mois avant l'annonce de la ps6
Comme ça hop il vende 2 fois le jeux .
Et après y aura une version ps7, voir ps8.
Perso gta6, j'y jouerai en 2030~2035.
Le jeux aura étais patcher.
C'est Rockstar hein