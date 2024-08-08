profile
jenicris
78
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1668
visites since opening : 3740299
jenicris > blog
[Officiel] GTA6 prévu pour l'automne 2025


https://ir.take2games.com/static-files/606b4f51-58cd-4838-a9e2-55138ff5d8eb
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 08/08/2024 at 08:46 PM by jenicris
    comments (11)
    shanks posted the 08/08/2024 at 08:47 PM
    Mais jusqu'à quand...
    jenicris posted the 08/08/2024 at 08:48 PM
    shanks un Rockstar sans report n'est pas un Rockstar.
    negan posted the 08/08/2024 at 08:48 PM
    Mouais on y croira quand on l'aura
    tripy73 posted the 08/08/2024 at 08:49 PM
    C'est un calendrier prévisionnel, tant qu'ils annoncent pas une date, ça reste uniquement un moyen de dire aux investisseurs que le jeu arrivera bientôt.
    jenicris posted the 08/08/2024 at 08:50 PM
    tripy73 pour ça que je mets "prévu"

    Mais oui il est évident que ça peut bouger à tout moment.
    tripy73 posted the 08/08/2024 at 08:54 PM
    jenicris : pour l'instant prévu pour l'automne 2025 serait plus réaliste
    jenicris posted the 08/08/2024 at 08:56 PM
    tripy73 pas faux
    madd posted the 08/08/2024 at 10:11 PM
    On le savait déjà
    cyr posted the 08/08/2024 at 11:05 PM
    shanks jenicris vous allez voir, qu'il vont nous refaire le coup de gta5.

    Gta6 sortira quelque mois avant l'annonce de la ps6
    Comme ça hop il vende 2 fois le jeux .
    Et après y aura une version ps7, voir ps8.

    Perso gta6, j'y jouerai en 2030~2035.

    Le jeux aura étais patcher.
    wickette posted the 08/08/2024 at 11:30 PM
    ouais j'y crois pas, quand il sera Gold on en reparlera

    C'est Rockstar hein
    jenicris posted the 08/09/2024 at 05:23 AM
    madd via des mecs comme Schreier. Pas officiellement
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo