accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
159
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
traveller
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
kenrock
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
latimevic
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
ykarin
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
spartan1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
soulshunt
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
kikibearentongues
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
gamjys
,
opthomas
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
sora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
rebellion
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
mugimando
,
51love
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
misterpixel
,
marchand2sable
,
coco6767
,
shindo
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
negan
,
rayzorx09
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
gamergunz
,
niveforever
,
voxen
,
siil
,
biboys
,
osiris
,
gunhedtv
,
walterwhite
,
benji54
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
johnt
,
trichejeux
,
plistter
,
varanime
,
salocin
,
giusnake
,
drockspace
,
suzukube
,
bourbon
,
orichimarugin
,
spawnini
,
xylander
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1621
visites since opening :
4501021
shanks
> blog
all
Divers
Jeux Video
Sketch
Cinéma
Infos en vrac
Foot
Le rien
Questions connes
Aide aux succès
Game of Thrones
(Jolies ?) images
Encore un nouveau jeu Dragon Ball annoncé
Jeux Video
Un MOBA sur mobile.
En bêta iOS & Android dès le 20 août.
C'est bien hein ?
Sinon Bandai Namco, One Piece Pirate Warriors 5, c'est pour quand ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 08/08/2024 at 09:06 AM by
shanks
comments (
9
)
stardustx
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 09:18 AM
Pas seulement sur mobile visiblement puisqu'il y a le logo steam dans le trailer
sosky
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 09:39 AM
Bon là encore ça va vu qu’on a le gros Sparking Zéro qui arrive, j’aurais été deg si y’avait eu que ce jeu mobile
onsentapedequijesuis
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 10:38 AM
> Un MOBA sur mobile
Ctrl + W.
5120x2880
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 10:39 AM
Oui c'est bien, maintenant à coté de ce qui se fait déjà, ça n'a pas l'air terrible.
kurosu
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 11:42 AM
La 3D est magnifique, rien à voir avec le sparking zero
skk
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 11:54 AM
5120x2880
Tu conseilles quoi sur smart phone?
5120x2880
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 01:12 PM
Skk
Pokémon UNITE
rebellion
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 02:00 PM
Sinon Bandai Namco, One Piece Pirate Warriors 5, c'est pour quand ?
Un jeu ambitieux plutôt qu'un énième C/C avec 2 perso en plus c'est pas mal aussi. Je dis ca, je dis rien.
shanks
posted
the 08/08/2024 at 04:43 PM
rebellion
Je reste réaliste faut dire
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Ctrl + W.
Un jeu ambitieux plutôt qu'un énième C/C avec 2 perso en plus c'est pas mal aussi. Je dis ca, je dis rien.
Je reste réaliste faut dire