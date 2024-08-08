profile
all
Encore un nouveau jeu Dragon Ball annoncé
Jeux Video


Un MOBA sur mobile.
En bêta iOS & Android dès le 20 août.

C'est bien hein ?



Sinon Bandai Namco, One Piece Pirate Warriors 5, c'est pour quand ?
    posted the 08/08/2024 at 09:06 AM by shanks
    comments (9)
    stardustx posted the 08/08/2024 at 09:18 AM
    Pas seulement sur mobile visiblement puisqu'il y a le logo steam dans le trailer
    sosky posted the 08/08/2024 at 09:39 AM
    Bon là encore ça va vu qu’on a le gros Sparking Zéro qui arrive, j’aurais été deg si y’avait eu que ce jeu mobile
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 08/08/2024 at 10:38 AM
    > Un MOBA sur mobile

    Ctrl + W.
    5120x2880 posted the 08/08/2024 at 10:39 AM
    Oui c'est bien, maintenant à coté de ce qui se fait déjà, ça n'a pas l'air terrible.
    kurosu posted the 08/08/2024 at 11:42 AM
    La 3D est magnifique, rien à voir avec le sparking zero
    skk posted the 08/08/2024 at 11:54 AM
    5120x2880 Tu conseilles quoi sur smart phone?
    5120x2880 posted the 08/08/2024 at 01:12 PM
    Skk Pokémon UNITE
    rebellion posted the 08/08/2024 at 02:00 PM
    Sinon Bandai Namco, One Piece Pirate Warriors 5, c'est pour quand ?

    Un jeu ambitieux plutôt qu'un énième C/C avec 2 perso en plus c'est pas mal aussi. Je dis ca, je dis rien.
    shanks posted the 08/08/2024 at 04:43 PM
    rebellion
    Je reste réaliste faut dire
