Un Shoot 'em up sortie en 1989/90 refait surface !


X-Out est un jeu vidéo de type shoot 'em up, édité par Rainbow Arts en 1989 pour Commodore 64 et en 1990 pour Amstrad CPC, Amiga, Atari ST et ZX Spectrum. Wikipédia

35 ans plus tard, X-Out est réimaginé pour une nouvelle génération de joueurs, avec des graphismes améliorés, un gameplay actualisé et de nouvelles fonctionnalités.

Il est prévu sur PC/PS5/XSX/Switch pour cet hiver.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0dVV5ps-pM&t
    victornewman
    posted the 08/04/2024 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry
