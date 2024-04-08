accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
ININ Games
nicolasgourry
Un Shoot 'em up sortie en 1989/90 refait surface !
X-Out est un jeu vidéo de type shoot 'em up, édité par Rainbow Arts en 1989 pour Commodore 64 et en 1990 pour Amstrad CPC, Amiga, Atari ST et ZX Spectrum.
Wikipédia
35 ans plus tard, X-Out est réimaginé pour une nouvelle génération de joueurs, avec des graphismes améliorés, un gameplay actualisé et de nouvelles fonctionnalités.
Il est prévu sur PC/PS5/XSX/Switch pour cet hiver.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0dVV5ps-pM&t
