profile
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Splintered Fate
0
Likers
name : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Splintered Fate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Super Evil Megacorp
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
129
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5212
visites since opening : 8315614
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Switch] T.M.N.T : Splintered Fate / Date

(Le jeu est aussi en Français / Les Tortues Ninja - Le destin de Splinter)

Date de sortie : 17 Juillet 2024

Site de Nintendo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9U9BP53VVQ
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    cladstrife59
    posted the 06/20/2024 at 07:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    negan posted the 06/20/2024 at 07:14 PM
    Vivement la sortie ailleurs
    liberty posted the 06/20/2024 at 07:28 PM
    negan t'as joué au jeu d'arcade :

    https://www.xbox.com/fr-fr/games/store/teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-arcade-wrath-of-the-mutants/9nc36lvtfnjw />
    ?
    negan posted the 06/20/2024 at 07:30 PM
    liberty oui
    liberty posted the 06/20/2024 at 09:39 PM
    negan alors ? Il vaut le coup ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo