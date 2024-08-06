profile
Sonic X Shadow Generations
name : Sonic X Shadow Generations
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Multi] Sonic x Shadow Generations / Long Gameplay


Date de sortie : 25 Octobre 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shcxMj79cck
    posted the 06/08/2024 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    kiryukazuma posted the 06/08/2024 at 07:06 PM
    La partie Shadow c'est pris d'un autre jeu ou c'est nouveau ? J'adore y a vraiment un feeling Sonic adventure 2
    kikoo31 posted the 06/08/2024 at 07:58 PM
    Trop DARK
    rbz posted the 06/08/2024 at 08:00 PM
    j'aime pas du tout ce que je vois, ni l'idée même de ce projet.
    darksector posted the 06/08/2024 at 08:47 PM
    L'original était déjà plus que moyen ...
