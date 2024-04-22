profile
Metaphor : ReFantazio
yanssou
Métaphor ReFantasio obtient un nouveau trailer et une date de sortie + votre avis







Metaphor ReFantasio sortira le 11 octobre prochain sur Ps4 / Ps5, Xbox Series et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0MzP47nijsU&t=65s
    posted the 04/22/2024 at 10:50 PM by yanssou
    comments (8)
    zekk posted the 04/22/2024 at 10:51 PM
    Day one
    yanssou posted the 04/22/2024 at 10:54 PM
    Finalement ça passe plutôt mieux finalement avec cette nouvelle présentation, le gameplay tour par tour à l'air bien dynamique et cette nouvelle ost fait plaisir à entendre.
    guiguif posted the 04/22/2024 at 11:02 PM
    A voir, l'arc Sega Atlus (aka -50% deux mois aprés la sortie + potentielle version+ dans un ou deux ans) me fait peur
    akinen posted the 04/22/2024 at 11:17 PM
    Le live était cool. J’vais essayer de pas l’prendre day one vu ce que l’on sait des pratiques de ventes d’atlus.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/22/2024 at 11:27 PM
    Rha le coup de vieux, j'ai cru 1 seconde Spirou et Fantasio^^
    xynot posted the 04/22/2024 at 11:32 PM
    La veille de mon anniv
    volran posted the 04/23/2024 at 12:13 AM
    Day one !
