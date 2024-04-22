accueil
name :
Metaphor : ReFantazio
platform :
PC
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Atlus
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
yanssou
Métaphor ReFantasio obtient un nouveau trailer et une date de sortie + votre avis
Metaphor ReFantasio sortira le 11 octobre prochain sur Ps4 / Ps5, Xbox Series et Pc.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0MzP47nijsU&t=65s
posted the 04/22/2024 at 10:50 PM by
yanssou
comments (
8
)
zekk
posted
the 04/22/2024 at 10:51 PM
Day one
yanssou
posted
the 04/22/2024 at 10:54 PM
Finalement ça passe plutôt mieux finalement avec cette nouvelle présentation, le gameplay tour par tour à l'air bien dynamique et cette nouvelle ost fait plaisir à entendre.
guiguif
posted
the 04/22/2024 at 11:02 PM
A voir, l'arc Sega Atlus (aka -50% deux mois aprés la sortie + potentielle version+ dans un ou deux ans) me fait peur
akinen
posted
the 04/22/2024 at 11:17 PM
Le live était cool. J’vais essayer de pas l’prendre day one vu ce que l’on sait des pratiques de ventes d’atlus.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 04/22/2024 at 11:27 PM
Rha le coup de vieux, j'ai cru 1 seconde Spirou et Fantasio^^
xynot
posted
the 04/22/2024 at 11:32 PM
La veille de mon anniv
volran
posted
the 04/23/2024 at 12:13 AM
Day one !
